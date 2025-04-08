Posted: Apr 08, 2025 2:51 PMUpdated: Apr 08, 2025 2:51 PM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville’s Children’s Musical Theatre (CMT) will receive a $2,000 donation from the Arvest Foundation to provide continued education to the more than 1,100 students who benefit from the CMT experience.

Children’s Musical Theatre educational programs teach students the necessary skills for performing on stage in a musical theatre production and expand their knowledge of these arts by exposing them to live theatre. This theatrical instruction helps to develop not only stage skills but life skills – boosting confidence, teamwork, and creativity while promoting healthier, screen-free activities.

Arvest Bank branch sales manager Tanya Stokes presented the check to CMT board of directors’ vice chairman Kimberly Jones, chairman Lauren Murray and treasurer Kendra Robertson.

“Children’s Musical Theatre has produced quality live theatric performances in our community for over 25 years, entertaining audiences while developing young people,” Stokes said. “We are honored to present this donation on behalf of the Arvest Foundation.”

“Children's Musical Theatre is deeply grateful to the Arvest Foundation for its generous grant supporting our 2025 educational programming,” said CMT Executive Director Rachel Miller. “Thanks to their continued support, we're expanding opportunities for children and youth in Bartlesville to grow in creativity, confidence, and community through the magic of theatre!”