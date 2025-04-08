Posted: Apr 08, 2025 2:48 PMUpdated: Apr 08, 2025 2:48 PM

Ty Loftis

A post on the Osage County District Two Facebook page states that road work is expected to cause delays on Wednesday morning. The intersection of north 52nd west Avenue and West 113th Street north in Sperry will be impacted from approximately 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.