News
Crime & Courts
Posted: Apr 08, 2025 2:24 PMUpdated: Apr 08, 2025 2:27 PM
Bartlesville Man Charged With False Declaration of Ownership
Brian McSweeney
A Bartlesville man is facing a misdemeanor charge after allegedly claiming property as his own in a pawn shop.
50-year-old Roger Virden II was charged on Tuesday with false declaration of ownership to a pawnbroker.
According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on Jan. 16, Virden allegedly completed a transaction at a pawn shop for nine tools, three batteries and two chargers in a DeWalt brand tool bag. The transaction was for $120.
According to the Bartlesville Police Department, many of the tools had initials written on them. The victim in the matter allegedly positively identified the items that were pawned by Virden.
Virden will appear in court again on May 28 at 1:30 p.m.
« Back to News