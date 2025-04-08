Posted: Apr 08, 2025 1:57 PMUpdated: Apr 08, 2025 1:57 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville woman is facing a misdemeanor charge after allegedly assaulting someone.

48-year-old Norma Berry was charged on Tuesday with domestic abuse by assault and battery.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on March 21, Berry allegedly got into an argument with the victim and started to hit them. Berry allegedly forced the victim's head into a wall inside the residence.

Police allegedly observed a red mark on the victim's head and a red mark on the right side of the victim's body.