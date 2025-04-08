Posted: Apr 08, 2025 1:14 PMUpdated: Apr 08, 2025 1:14 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly holding someone hostage inside a residence.

28-year-old Kyree Haley was charged on Tuesday with kidnapping.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on April 7, Haley was allegedly inside a residence with the victim and would not let them leave. Haley allegedly stood in front of the door and held it shut. Haley allegedly took the victim's phone, and when the victim tried to leave he would not let them.

Haley has previous convictions out of Tulsa for carrying a firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and discharging a firearm in a public place in 2023. He was also convicted of aggravated DUI in 2022.