Posted: Apr 08, 2025 10:26 AMUpdated: Apr 08, 2025 10:30 AM

Evan Fahrbach

Just in time for mowing season, Skyway Honda on the south side of Bartlesville is going to give away two free Bad Boy riding lawn mowers.

It is easy to sign up, just stop by Skyway and put your name in the bowl.

Josh Matney with Skyway Honda says they are just trying to give back to the community.

Skyway Honda is open Monday-Saturday on the south side of Bartlesville off Highway 75