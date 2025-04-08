Posted: Apr 08, 2025 9:47 AMUpdated: Apr 08, 2025 9:51 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on KWON's CITY MATTERS, Bartlesville City Councilor Larry East was our guest to review Monday's city council meeting.

Regarding the Flock camera systems, also known as automatic license plate readers, will remain in Bartlesville but with higher oversight and regulations in an amended ordinance that passed 3-2. The council also heard a proposed ordinance on unsheltered homeless individuals.

On the CITY MATTERS program, East gave us an overview of the City Council Meeting rules changes saying that It was really just spelling out the details of what's largely been followed for years with city council meetings, but just more specific detail of how things might be dealt with.

According to East, "There were some changes in the public comment portion of the meetings. Previously, only residents of the city of Bartlesville and all of Washington County were able to participate in that segment. The change will no longer will it include all of Washington County."

East further explained, "Now it'll be citizens of Bartlesville as well as anyone who has a valid business license within the city limits. Also, anybody who owns a piece of property within the city limits or is a manager of a piece of property. Let's say, you know, I lived in another state, owned a piece of property here and had someone managing it for me, had a concern about something that I wanted my property manager to go and speak to the council about. They would be able to come and speak to that. And the other item that was added there also was anyone who has basically a power of attorney to represent someone here who has interest and more lives here."