Posted: Apr 07, 2025 3:03 PMUpdated: Apr 07, 2025 3:03 PM
Osage Nation Education Department Holding FAFSA Night
Ty Loftis
The Osage Nation Education Department in Hominy will provide students an opportunity to learn about available scholarships and gain knowledge about FAFSA. This event for high school students will take place at 5 p.m. next Wednesday.
Seniors will be able to fill out their FAFSA forms and learn about higher education scholarships. They will also be eligible for college-centered door prizes. Other students will have the ability to learn about Oklahoma Promise and other college aid. Food will be provided. For more information, you can call the Osage Nation Education Department at 918-287-5300.
