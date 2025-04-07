Posted: Apr 07, 2025 1:51 PMUpdated: Apr 07, 2025 1:51 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing felony charges after allegedly possessing a handgun after a previous felony conviction.

57-year-old Daniel Dean was charged on Monday with possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Dean was allegedly target shooting near Hudson Lake on April 5 when he was approached by police. Dean allegedly got scared, told the officer it was an air gun and hid it in the woods.

Later in the day, the same officer returned to the lake and allegedly saw Dean go back for the gun he previously hid. The officer allegedly saw Dean in possession of a Taurus brand semi-automatic 9mm handgun.