Posted: Apr 06, 2025 4:08 PMUpdated: Apr 07, 2025 9:18 AM

Tom Davis

On Sunday, Kiddie Park launched its Capital Campaign Kickoff event at the Richard Kane YMCA. With a goal of $2.7 million, it is the most ambitious fundraising goal in the history of the park.

Board President Ken Johnson began with a brief history of Kiddie Park's 79-year history and thanked volunteers, workers and members of campaign kickoff and the campaign cabinet.

Bartlesville City Councilor Aaron Kirkpatrick then shared what Kiddie Park has meant to his family and to the Bartlesville Community over the years.

Johnson then continued with the campaign overview which includes Safety and Security; Rides and Attractions; Buildings/Renovations; Park Beautifications; Equipment and Technology; and Long-Term Funds.

Ken Johnson announced that $2,173,332.57 has been raised so far but $526,667.43 is still needed. Johnson also announced the early donors:

Ken Johnson also announced a special matching gift up to $50,000 by the McAnaw Family Foundation.