News
Osage County
Posted: Apr 04, 2025 2:14 PMUpdated: Apr 04, 2025 2:14 PM
Courthouse Employees will go over Active Shooter Training
Ty Loftis
The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning. At that meeting, there will be an acknowledgment of the courthouse being closed on Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. for active shooter training. Sheriff Bart Perrier goes into more detail about what that will entail.
At that meeting, the Board will also look to sign a contract with Lee's Elite Plumbing for the sheriff's jail emergency plumbing issue. There will also be possible action taken regarding bids on the floor at the ag building.
Monday's meeting begins at 10 a.m.
« Back to News