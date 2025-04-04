Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Posted: Apr 04, 2025 10:56 AMUpdated: Apr 04, 2025 11:24 AM

Kiddie Park Campaign Kickoff Event on Sunday

Ty Loftis

On Sunday, Kiddie Park will be launching its Capital Campaign Kickoff event at the Richard Kane YMCA. This is the most ambitious fundraising goal in the history of the park and Board Chair Ken Johnson talks about what will be going on Sunday.

Johnson goes on to talk about what Kiddie Park has meant to the Bartlesville community over the years.

This is taking place at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Richard Kane YMCA. If you would like to RSVP to Sunday's event, send an email to info@kiddiepark.net. 


