Posted: Apr 04, 2025 9:24 AMUpdated: Apr 04, 2025 9:30 AM

Tom Davis

It's a fun way to raise money for the Bartlesville Sports Commision with a tie to The Master's Golf Tournament. It's the The Bartlesville Sports Commission Master’s Par Tee!

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Chris Batchelder with The Bartlesville Sports Commission invited everyone to the best ParTEE of the year on Wednesday, April 9, at Hillcrest Country Club, 1901 Price Rd in Bartlesville, from 6:30 – 9:00pm.

Batchelder said, "Your tickets are $50 for an individual or $85 a couple. This includes food, Masters cup and complimentary beer and wine. There will be a Pick 6, Wager Board, Calcutta, Long Putt Contest, Masters Dress Contest and Closest to the pin contest along with the LIVE and SILENT auction."

Proceeds from this event will the BSC in funding projects for local youth sports. The BSC hosts several events throughout the year including the Annual Bartlesville Sports Hall of Fame. Another major focus of the BSC is bringing regional and national amateur sporting events to Bartlesville.