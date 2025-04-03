News
Osage County
Posted: Apr 03, 2025 2:16 PMUpdated: Apr 03, 2025 2:16 PM
Spring Dump Day Coming to Osage Co.
Ty Loftis
The Board of Osage County Commissioners have announced that the spring dump day will take place on Saturday, April 26th. Residents within Osage County will have the opportunity to drop off their unwanted items at the district shops from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on that day. Drop-off locations can be found in Pawhuska, Shidler, Barnsdall, Avant, McCord, Skiatook, Hominy and Fairfax.
Items such as brush, mattresses, appliances and furniture will be accepted. Household trash, hazardous waste and paint or other chemicals will not be allowed. Those who participate in contract work are asked to take their items elsewhere.
« Back to News