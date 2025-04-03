Posted: Apr 03, 2025 2:06 PMUpdated: Apr 03, 2025 2:28 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing felony charges after allegedly threatening to kill multiple people in possession of a firearm.

19-year-old Markell Scott was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and threatening to perform an act of violence.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Scott allegedly made multiple threats towards a group of people on March 22. Scott allegedly threatened to shoot up a victim's house and also allegedly threatened to beat up and kill a victim. Scott was allegedly in possession of a small caliber black handgun.

Court records show that Scott was convicted as a juvenile for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in 2022. He is also facing charges as an adult of possession of a firearm after that 2022 conviction and driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.