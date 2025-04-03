Posted: Apr 03, 2025 10:17 AMUpdated: Apr 03, 2025 10:17 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Fairgrounds will be hosting the fifth annual Osage Bronc Days this Saturday. The top 30 PRCA Xtreme Broncs and Ranch Bronc riders will be at the event.

Adult tickets can be bought for $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Those five and under get in free. There will also be an after party at the Osage Casino featuring musician Caden Gillard.