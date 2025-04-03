Posted: Apr 03, 2025 9:42 AMUpdated: Apr 03, 2025 12:47 PM

Michael Colaw was our guest on COMMUNITY CONNECTION and he shared the latest news from Elder Care.

Michael first annnounced an internal promotion,"We have is Sheila Tucker, who's been with eldercare since I believe 2022. She was recently named the director of Daybreak. She had been the associate director for some time. She received her long-term care administration license. And because of that, she has now moved into the director position for Daybreak. She's a certified dementia practitioner and a FitMinds caregiver coach." He continued, "Sheila and her staff do such a fantastic job with running our adult day activity program, Daybreak, which is the flagship program for eldercare. So we're really excited to have Sheila in that position and to see the growth that we have."

Colaw shared that the census with Elder Care's Daybreak program is continuing to grow and they are providing more care to aging adults and then really providing that respite for the caregiver.

Elder Care now has two caregiver support groups. Tuesday is their traditional caregiver support group. That is facilitated every week by Joni Elmore. Colaw then gave us and update on their new Thursday "Open Door Cafe." He said that with Sheila becoming the director of Daybreak, and a grant that we they received from OHS specifically for respite, the Open Door Cafe was created.

Open Door Cafe is a weekly caregiver support group that runs from 10 to 11:30 am at Elder Care which is free and come and go. You do not have to RSVP. You can just show up. And there's no agenda.

Colaw said, "What's unique about this is we encourage you as well to bring your loved one. If you're caring for someone with dementia or Alzheimer's or just general aging, bring them with you because they can participate in the cafe setting. But then our classroom that we have right next door, and it's literally an open door that goes to that classroom that is open. Sheila and her staff will be in there and provide activities for those."

Colaw reminded everyone about the 27th annual the Good, the Bad, and the Barbecue on May 10th at Hughes Ranch. Tickets are on sale on Elder Care's, which is www.abouteldercare.org . And so you can go there and buy tickets.