Posted: Apr 02, 2025 4:23 PMUpdated: Apr 02, 2025 4:23 PM

Ty Loftis

A Washington County man with a lengthy criminal background that dates back to a 1994 felony grand larceny charge is in jail again on two felony counts of domestic abuse by assault and battery and another felony count of threatening to perform an act of violence.

An affidavit states that a female victim came to the Washington County Sheriff's Office and told officers that she and her boyfriend, Christopher Curry, had an argument last Thursday because Curry believed she was cheating on him. The victim said Curry allegedly pushed her to the ground, began kicking her and woke up around 2 a.m. at which time she attempted to leave.

At that time, Curry said he was going to kill her and spit in her face. After the second argument, she attempted to lie down again and an affidavit states once she woke up, Curry was touching her inappropriately. When she told Curry to stop, he said he was going to kill her because she had been seeing someone else.

It is alleged that the victim told Curry she needed to feed the pigs and chickens. After feeding the animals, the victim walked to a nearby residence and asked for a ride to the sheriff's office.

Deputies did not observe any markings or redness around the victim's head or face. The victim said she did not need to be treated by EMS, but planned to go to the hospital to check for any internal injuries. Curry, who was at the Washington County Sheriff's Office for sex offender registry, told deputies a verbal argument took place, but nothing physical occurred.