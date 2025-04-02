Posted: Apr 02, 2025 2:39 PMUpdated: Apr 02, 2025 2:51 PM

Ty Loftis

The City of Bartleville Employee Advisory Committee are recognizing two employees for the month of March. Neighborhood Services Officer Billy Hawe and Neighborhood Services Compliance Officer Deonte Mayhew were recognized for their hard work by City Manager Mike Bailey.

Here is what their fellow employee, Ike Amaro had to say about the duo in his nomination letter:

"On Jan. 10, 2025, approximately 10 a.m. while headed west on Lupa Street, Deonte witnessed a vehicle stuck and not able to proceed up the street due to the conditions of the road. Deonte and Billy both exited the safety and warmth of their vehicles to push one of our elderly citizens from her stuck situation."

Hawe and Mayhew will receive eight hours of special vacation time, $25 in chamber bucks and a gift card.