Posted: Apr 02, 2025 10:37 AMUpdated: Apr 02, 2025 10:37 AM

The Osage County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of yet another scam. This time, the scammers are calling from a number that appears to be the Osage County Sheriff's Office and telling people they need to pay a fee for an ankle monitor, missing jury duty or other related charges.

The Osage County Sheriff's Office reminds the public if you get a call of this nature to hang up, block the number, inform local law enforcement agencies and don't give out any personal information or send money.