Osage County
Posted: Apr 02, 2025 9:56 AMUpdated: Apr 02, 2025 9:56 AM
Tornado Damage Yet to be Reported in Osage County
Ty Loftis
Early morning storms impacted the listening area, but the most damaging impact was a tornado warning that got issued for Osage County shortly after 5 a.m. As of 10:30 a.m., Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts was in the northern part of the county looking for any damage that may have occurred.
The Osage County Emergency Management Office did receive a report that the restrooms at the Tallgrass Prairie Preserve had been harmed, but Roberts could not confirm if that was because of high winds or a possible tornado.
