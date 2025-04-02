Posted: Apr 02, 2025 9:45 AMUpdated: Apr 02, 2025 12:21 PM

Tom Davis

You are invited to be a part of the 41st Annual OKM Music Festival f rom June 6-8, 2025.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Mary Lynn Mihm announced the mainstage and showcase acts for this beloved tradition in Bartlesville that celebrates the transformative power of music and the arts.

Mary Lynn invited everyone to experience world-class performances from the world’s most renowned classical musicians. This year, OKM is celebrating Norway’s art, culture and music, featuring famous Norwegian composer, Edvard Greig.

Mainstage Festival

June 6: Woolaroc Museum and Wildlife Center

Grady Nichols

Manhattan Chamber Players

Doors Open at 6:00pm

Grady Nichols: 7:00pm

Manhattan Chamber Players: 8:30pm

June 7: Cascia Hall Performing Arts Center

Tulsa Honors Baroque Orchestra

Natasha Paremski

Doors Open at 5:30pm

Tulsa Honors Baroque Orchestra: 6:00pm

Natasha Paremski: 7:30pm

June 8: The Refinery

Lesa Steele Piano Studio:

Eric Wu, Nick Du, Anbo Ni

Escher Quartet

Doors Open at 5:30pm

Opening Act: 6:00pm

Escher Quartet: 7:00pm

OKM Showcase Series

The Showcase Series at the OKM Music Festival is a vibrant celebration of local talent, providing a platform for emerging artists, youth performers, and community groups to shine. This collection of free concerts highlights the rich musical diversity of the region, offering a variety of performances ranging from classical to contemporary, jazz to folk and everything in between.

June 6: First Presbyterian Church

Bartlesville Ringers

Trinity Recorder Consort

Wade Daniels

Bartlesville Ringers: 10:00am

Trinity Recorder Consort: 11:00am

Wade Daniels: 1:00pm

June 7: Ambler Hall

Manhattan Chamber Players Quartet

Ad Lib Singers

MCP Quartet: 11:00am

Tom Davis and The Suns of Beaches : 1:00pm

June 8: First Presbyterian Church + The Refinery

OKM Music Youth Keyboard Orchestra

Brent Giddens as Elvis

OKM Music Youth Keyboard Orchestra: 2:00pm, First Presbyterian Church

Brent Giddens: 4:00pm, The Refinery at Johnstone Sare