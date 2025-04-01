Posted: Apr 01, 2025 2:46 PMUpdated: Apr 01, 2025 2:46 PM

Ty Loftis

Arvest Bank launched its annual million meals campaign on Tuesday. This is a two month initiative aimed at fighting hunger in the region. Proceeds raised through the two-month long event benefits more than 80 food partners, including Mary Martha Outreach in Bartlesville. Bartlesville’s Arvest Bank President David Nickel says every dollar raised goes to helping those in need:

“The Arvest Million Meals campaign has been helping provide critical support to our local individuals and families who struggle to put food on their table. We are proud of what we have been able to accomplish when we come together as a community to help make a difference in the lives of our neighbors.”

This is the 15th annual Million Meals campaign and during that time, they have provided 25 million meals to food partners and collected $4.6 million in monetary donations.