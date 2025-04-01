Posted: Apr 01, 2025 2:15 PMUpdated: Apr 01, 2025 2:15 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Justice Department announced Tuesday it will surge FBI assets across the country to address unresolved violent crimes in Indian Country, including crimes relating to missing and murdered indigenous persons.

The FBI will send 60 personnel over a six-month period. This operation is the longest and most intense national deployment of FBI resources to address Indian Country crime to date.

FBI personnel will support field offices across Indian Country, including Oklahoma City. Officials say the FBI will work in partnership with the Bureau of Indian Affairs and Tribal law enforcement agencies across jurisdictions.

FBI personnel will be assisted by the Bureau of Indian Affairs Missing and Murdered Unit, and they will use the latest forensic evidence processing tools to solve cases and hold perpetrators accountable.

The Justice Department says U.S. Attorney’s Offices will aggressively prosecute case referrals.