Posted: Apr 01, 2025 10:14 AMUpdated: Apr 01, 2025 10:14 AM

Tom Davis

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. April is also Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Rhonda Hudson and Yocelin Claybourn with Ray of Hope Advocacy Center talked about raising awareness for both issues.Rhonda said, "Our hope for this month is to raise awareness of the importance of protecting the most vulnerable members of our society – our children." She added, " We believe that we all have a shared responsibility to keep children and families safe by preventing family violence, protecting our most vulnerable and advocating for change in our community. If you need help, please call our 24-hour crisis line at 918.214.8886."

Yocelin reminded everyone about sexual assault saying, "Sexual violence impacts everyone. Anyone can be a victim of sexual violence, and people who commit sexual abuse, assault, and harassment exist in all of our communities. This underscores why it's important for all of us to care about sexual violence and take steps to promote the safety and well-being of others." She added,""The theme "Together We Act, United We Change" highlights the importance of working together to address and prevent sexual abuse, assault, and harassment."

Ray of Hope will be busy this month raising awareness with education opportunities at the Bartlesville Public Library April 8 and 22. On April 25, Ray of Hope will hold a child abuse prevention event in Pawhuska. Please checke their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RayofHopeAC/ for details on these events plus the Library display of pinwheels resprenting victims of abuse and their "Here's the Scoop ice cream events.