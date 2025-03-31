Posted: Mar 31, 2025 1:45 PMUpdated: Mar 31, 2025 1:45 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing misdemeanor charges after allegedly being passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle.

44-year-old Bo Skaggs was charged with actual physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Skaggs was allegedly passed out in the driver's seat of a vehicle on March 30 at approximately 5:15 a.m. The vehicle was parked perpendicular to the street and blocked the roadway.

When police approached Skaggs, he agreed to take Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. Skaggs allegedly was unable to complete some of the tests and was arrested.

Skaggs also faces felony charges of domestic abuse by assault and battery and threatening to perform an act of violence after an incident in Nov. 2024.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Skaggs open handedly slapped a victim at least eight times and threatened to kill the victim. The victim in the matter allegedly had bleeding cuts on the face that were consistent with smeared blood on the hand of Skaggs.