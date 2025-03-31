News
Osage County
Posted: Mar 31, 2025 1:06 PMUpdated: Mar 31, 2025 1:11 PM
Osage Co Commissioners Get Courthouse Update
Ty Loftis
At Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, Dalton Higgins with Higgins Construction Management provided an update as to the progress being made on the courthouse annex and improvements to the exisiting courthouse.
Higgins began by talking about when he hopes to have the annex project completed.
Higgins added that he has received about 95 percent of the construction drawings from the architect and they are being reviewed.
The Board of Osage County Commissioners meet at 10 a.m. each Monday at the fairgrounds.
