Posted: Mar 31, 2025 8:13 AMUpdated: Mar 31, 2025 8:16 AM

Tom Davis

Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, for the Copan School, Town of Copan, Town of Ochelata and the Town of Ramona Election. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Washington County Election Board Secretary, Yvonne House recommends voters with questions about their eligibility or polling place call before Election Day.

“We provide a number of additional services to voters on Election Day, so it can get very busy. If you have any questions, we strongly suggest you call or come by the week before Election Day if possible. If you find that you do have a question on Election Day, however, don’t hesitate to call.”

Housesays the State Election Board’s OK Voter Portal is the easiest way for voters to verify their registration or locate their polling place. The OK Voter Portal can be found at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp.

The WashingtonCounty Election Board reminds voters to bring a current federal or Oklahoma state-issued photo ID, or federally-recognized tribal ID to their polling place. An official Voter Identification Card can also be used as proof of identity.

The following is a list of the precinct polling places:

PRECINCT PLACE LOCATION

71 New Life Wesleyan 445 S. Caney, Copan

74 Word of Truth Fellowship 16097 NE Bison Rd.

77 Ramona First Baptist Church 499 4th St. Ramona

79 Caney Valley Senior Center 329 N. Ochelata St. Ochelata

80 Tri County Baptist Church 397930 W 4100 Rd. Skiatook

For questions, please contact the WashingtonCounty Election Board at 918-337-2850or washingtoncounty@elections.ok.gov. The County Election Board is located at 401 S. Johnstone Ave., Suite 4, in the City Hall Building. Regular office hours are 9:00a.m. to 4:00p.m., Mondaythrough Friday.