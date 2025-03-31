There were many door prizes given out throughout the weekend from the stations along with vendors.
Door Prize Winners from Saturday’s Drawing Include:
Sprayer from Wash County Equipment won by Tim Cooke and David Vannoster
A private wine tasting for 2 from Wyldewood Cellars won by Tabitha Oyler
$20 Gift Certificate from Smokey's Joe BBQ won by Gina Hunt
Gym Fitness Set From H&R Block won by Joshua Trotnic
Insulagted Tote Bag from American Heritage Beef Company won by Sandra Kaspar
Thermal Mug with Scooters Gift Card from Schenk Insurance & Financial won by Kay Littlepage
$45 Gift Certificate from Coffeyville Feed and Farm won by Jerry Rau
Lewis Cattle Oiler Cup from Lewis Cattle Oiler won by Adam Vanderlinden
Nichols Hitching Post $25 from Maple Street Meat Market won by Monty Cunningham
50# Bag Shawnee Mills Dog Food from Coffeyville Feed and Farm won by Eva Gordan and Jared Hinderson
$30 Value Challenge Coin from Coffeyville Veterans Memorial won by Dennis Vanderhofe
Jupiter Moon Yarn set from Hometown Yarns and More won by Kim Lain
Cap- White from Livestock Risk Service won by Bill Schemica
Dream On Candle from K&B Candles won by Lisa Brookover and Barbara Graves
Pepper Spray from OK Security Professionals won by Kaitlyn Closs
Belara Body Lotion from Mary Kay - Kathy Langley won by Ruth Penner
One 10” Decorated Cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes won by Samantha Gudd
Branson tickets For Four won by Rand Sollie
Branson For Two won by Johnnie Bellamy
Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium won by Dan Yost
Stafford Air & Space won by Sharon Alexander
Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge and the Great Passion Play Tickets won by Sharon Oyler
Branson Weekend won by Victoria Thomas
and the $500 Cash from KGGF 690 was won by Kaithleen Follett
Door Prize Winners from Friday’s Drawing Include:
A private wine tasting for 2 from Wyldewood Cellars won by Donna Corne
50# Bag Shawnee Mills Dog Food from Coffeyville Feed and Farm won by Mark Krenz
50# Bag Shawnee Mills Dog Food from Coffeyville Feed and Farm won by Joe Brooks
Lewis Cattle Oiler Cup from Lewis Cattle Oiler won by Robert Cook
Grey Ball Cap from Livestock Risk Service won by Dan Jenkins
Hand Cream Gift Set from Mary Kay - Kathy Langley won by Jennifer Umbarger
Scentsy Gift Set Box from Melissa Kastler Scentsy won by Joyce Pennington
Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge Tickets won by Melila Law
Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium tickets won by Russell Durham
And the Grand Prize of $500 from KRIG won by Ed Baker
KGGF and KRIG would like to thank the Coffeyville Community College for their hospitality along with everyone who made the show possible from security, vendors, and the many people who came out to visit the exhibits.