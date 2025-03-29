News
Posted: Mar 29, 2025 2:54 AM
Severe Storms Possible Tonight
Tom Davis
The potential for severe storms will increase later today, with the main timing window in northeast Oklahoma from this evening into early Sunday morning.
There are some areas of uncertainty, including how much storm coverage will be, whether storms will be surface-based or not, and consequently, how much of a threat overnight tornadoes will be during this time frame.
It is a good idea to make sure you are tuned to Bartlesville Radio as one of your ways to receive weather warnings. With the timing of these storms, you may wish to including a weather warning device or app that is designed to wake you up, just in case.
