Posted: Mar 28, 2025 9:35 AMUpdated: Mar 28, 2025 9:37 AM

Tom Davis

Light It Up Blue 2025 5K and Fun Run April 26, 2025 benefiting Paths to Independence.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Paths to Independence co-founder Clair Bartley invited runners and fun walkers alike to participate in this annual event that helps raise fund to help this unique school that accepts all children on the autism spectrum.

You are invited to register at https://www.pathstoindependence.org/LIUB-registration.php by April 4th to guarantee a t-shirt. The Packet Pick-Up at PTI 4:30-6:00 pm, April 25, 2025, at 4620 E. Frank Phillips Blvd., in Bartlesville.