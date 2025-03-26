Posted: Mar 26, 2025 1:26 PMUpdated: Mar 26, 2025 1:26 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing multiple misdemeanor charges after allegedly spraying WD-40 in someone's face and entering a person's residence without permission.

37-year-old Rusty Gardner was charged on Wednesday with biochemical assault and breaking and entering a dwelling without permission. The events happened on two different dates.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, authorities were notified of a disturbance on the morning of March 1 and were allegedly showed a video of Gardner aiming a can of WD-40 and intentionally spraying the can in the victim's face.

In a separate incident, according to the Bartlesville Police Department, Gardner allegedly entered a residence at around 5:45 a.m. on March 19 without permission. Gardner allegedly spoke with one of the victims inside the residence, and when the victim started to call the police, Gardner allegedly fled the scene.

Gardner has an extensive criminal past that dates back to 2008.