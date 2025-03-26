Posted: Mar 26, 2025 1:23 PMUpdated: Mar 26, 2025 1:25 PM

Nathan Thompson

A motorcyclist was seriously injured midday Wednesday after striking a downed powerline on Adams Boulevard and Chickasaw Avenue in Bartlesville.

Bartlesville Police Capt. Travis Martinez says the collision occurred around 11:50 a.m. Martinez says three oversized trucks were travelling through the area prior to the crash, but it is unclear if the oversized loads contributed to the downed powerline.

Martinez says the trucks were operating within appropriate height restrictions.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported via ambulance to a Tulsa hospital in stable condition.

Martinez says the possible relationship between the oversized loads and the downed powerline is still under investigation.