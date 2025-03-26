Posted: Mar 26, 2025 9:04 AMUpdated: Mar 26, 2025 9:04 AM

Tom Davis

From a Day at the Capitol to the Annual Awards and Gala, The Greater Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce has busy calendar of events this spring.

The Chamber's Day at the Capitol is April 9th. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Judy Williams with the Chamber said that this event is your opportunity to visit with the state's top leadership, lunch with our local delegation, learn about the legislative process by experienced tour guide and see the House and Senate Chambers in action. You can enjoy fun networking while in the comfort of a chartered bus.

The Women in Business event is on April 16, and the topic is The Art & Science of One-on-One Meetings. You'll meet at Hillcrest Country Club from 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM. The guest speaker is Dr. Rebecca Eastham who is very passionate about helping people and having a positive impact on the world. Her role as the Executive Director, Workforce and Economic Development at Meridian Technology Center allows her to do just that.

The Annual Awards & Gala is set for May 15, 2025, 6pm at the Hilton Garden Inn. Judy Williams reminded all that each year, the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce recognizes businesses and individuals that have made a significant impact in our community.

The Classic Golf Tournament will tee off from the Hillcrest Country Club on May 29, starting at 12:00 PM. This is a tremedous way to have some fun while networking.