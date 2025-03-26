Posted: Mar 26, 2025 6:37 AMUpdated: Mar 26, 2025 6:37 AM

Reuters

Reuters reports that activist investor Elliott Investment Management on Tuesday sued Phillips 66 (PSX.N) , opens new tab to protect shareholders rights and force the oil refiner to comply with its own charter.

The complaint, filed in the Delaware Chancery Court, seeks to have four directors stand for election at the company's annual meeting this year.

The lawsuit comes less than four weeks after Elliott, which owns a $2.5 billion stake in Phillips 66, nominated seven directors to the company's board.