Posted: Mar 25, 2025 2:26 PMUpdated: Mar 25, 2025 2:26 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville woman finds herself in the Washington County Jail after hitting a police officer at a local convenience store. Ericka Ledman is facing a felony charge of assault and battery of a police officer after hitting a Bartlesville Police Officer in the face on Sunday morning.

Ledman was being investigated by the officer for a possible assault on an employee at the convenience store when she attempted to leave. When the officer asked Ledman to stop, the defendant turned around and hit the officer in the face and tackled the officer to the ground. Ledman was then placed under arrest.

Ledman has an extensive criminal history dating back to 1995. This is now the sixth felony she has been charged with and an additional five misdemeanor charges.