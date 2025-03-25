Posted: Mar 25, 2025 2:11 PMUpdated: Mar 25, 2025 2:11 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville man finds himself in the Washington County Jail on three separate felony charges. Brandon Morgan is accused of performing lewd or indecent acts to a minor, being in possession of a clandestine camera and distributing a controlled dangerous substance.

An affidavit states that the victim in the case told officers she woke up to Morgan committing inappropriate acts in her bedroom. The victim's mother also told officers there was a hole in the wall between the victim's room and the other children's room. The affidavit states you could see through to the other side.

The victim also discovered the video camera for the family's baby monitor was located in her room. When she asked Morgan about it, he gave no explanation. In an interview with officers, Morgan did admit to having a baby monitor camera in the victim's room. He was also aware of the hole in the wall.

The victim stated she could hear Morgan watching pornography on his phone outside her room. Morgan admitted to watching pornographic material.