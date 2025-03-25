Posted: Mar 25, 2025 1:08 PMUpdated: Mar 25, 2025 1:08 PM

Nathan Thompson

Just as the Oklahoma Wesleyan Eagles are soaring towards a national championship, a nesting eagle couple near Bartlesville made history themselves.

The Sutton Avian Center in Bartlesville announced two eaglets hatched at the nest — the first one on March 21 and the next on March 24. The eagle pair returned to the nest in late October, which is earlier than normal. The first egg was observed Feb. 10.

Initially, three eggs were laid, but one, unfortunately, broke in late February.

The two eaglets will remain in the nest under the watchful eyes of their parents for the next few months before they take their first flights.

The Sutton Center has an “Eagle Cam” at the nest. CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE