Posted: Mar 24, 2025 3:10 PMUpdated: Mar 24, 2025 3:10 PM
SPCA Looking for Individuals Who Dumped Dogs at Shelter
Ty Loftis
On Monday afternoon, two people driving a red pickup truck pulled into the parking lot of the Washington County SPCA and dropped off a large crate with a female dog and at least six puppies next to the pound door. The crate was placed directly in the sun where an enclosed crate can get warm very quickly.
The individuals didn't let anyone know they were dropping off the animals and staff members are unsure how many puppies were in the crate. The SPCA is looking for the public's help in identifying the two subjects responsible. The red truck has an iron or gothic cross on the hood. The driver approached the shelter from Dewey and left the same way. If you have any information, you can call 918-336-1577.
