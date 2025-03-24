Posted: Mar 24, 2025 3:08 PMUpdated: Mar 24, 2025 3:08 PM

Nathan Thompson

Dee Roadman has been tapped to lead newly reorganized Adams Golf Course, Assistant City Manager Laura Sanders announced Monday.

On April 7, Roadman will begin serving as director of golf for the course, which is temporarily closed to accommodate a major project that includes replacing all 18 greens on the course.

Initially from Florida, Roadman completed the Professional Golf Management Program and earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Mississippi State University. He has worked as a golf professional in Owasso, Norman, Hutchinson, Kan., and Corvallis, Ore., and served as director of golf of Stevinson Ranch Golf Club in Stevinson, Calif., from 1999 until 2006. In 2006, he began serving in his current role of director of golf at Battle Creek Golf Club in Broken Arrow.

“Dee is uniquely qualified for this position as we transition Adams Golf Course through the Greens Replacement Project and other changes that have been ongoing at the course,” said Assistant City Manager Laura Sanders. “He brings a wealth of experience from his many years of service in the golfing industry, specifically in overseeing a premier public golf course in our region of Oklahoma, Battle Creek Golf Club in Broken Arrow. We are excited to bring Dee onboard and can’t wait for him to bring a new and fun experience to the golf patrons of Adams.”