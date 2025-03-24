Posted: Mar 24, 2025 10:03 AMUpdated: Mar 24, 2025 10:03 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners signed a formal thank-you letter Monday to Phillips 66 for a generous donation that assisted the Sheriff's Office in purchasing newer, better radios with a longer range.

Sheriff Scott Owen says the donation helps his deputies to be able to communicate via radio in areas of the county where radio signal was too weak.

Owen says the donation also allows for better inter-agency communication with the Bartlesville Police Department, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Nowata County Sheriff's deputies.