News
Local News
Posted: Mar 21, 2025 2:12 PMUpdated: Mar 21, 2025 2:18 PM
Former Bartlesville Assistant City Manager Tracy Roles Placed on Administrative Leave in Ada
Nathan Thompson
Former Bartlesville Assistant City Manager and Police Chief Tracy Roles is fighting for his job as City Manager of Ada, less than one year from when he accepted the position.
The Ada City Council called a special meeting on Wednesday and held an executive session on Roles' employment that lasted more than three hours. At the end of the meeting, the City Council voted 4-1 to place Roles on paid administrative leave pending a termination hearing in 20 days.
Roles told CBS affiliate KXII that he was blindsided by the move.
The Ada City Council alleges five "serious concerns" with Roles — including financial mismangement, creating an intimidating or offensive work environment, dishonest representation of facts, hiring unqualified personnel and failing to engage in proper management of personnel and funds.
Roles told KXII he is unsure of how he will handle the allegations, but explained the public hearing, if he so chooses to move forward.
Roles was the police chief in Bartlesville from September 2018 until April 2023. He was then named assistant city manager in May 2023 and served in that position until May 2024 when he accepted the position of Ada's city manager.
« Back to News