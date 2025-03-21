Posted: Mar 21, 2025 8:58 AMUpdated: Mar 21, 2025 8:58 AM

Tom Davis

The year 2025 is the 1700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea, which birthed the most widely used statement of faith in Christian history: the Nicene Creed. Find out why it’s still relevant today.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, OKWU Rev. Jerome Van Kuiken, Ph.D. invited everyone to a special presentation on Tuesday, March 25, 6:30pm at Lyon Hall entitled "Nicene Creed: The Creed We Still Need."

Prof. Van Kuiken was raised by missionaries in the Philippines, earned his doctorate in theology at the University of Manchester in England, and has served in Christian higher education for the past quarter century, including 14 years at OKWU.

Prof. Van Kuiken said the hour-long presentation will have Q and A at the end.

OKWU Chapel, Lyon Hall is located at 2201 Silver Lake, in Bartlesville.