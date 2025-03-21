Posted: Mar 21, 2025 5:54 AMUpdated: Mar 21, 2025 6:18 AM

Tom Davis

The Born & Raised Music Festival returns to the Rockin’ Red Dirt Ranch in Pryor from September 10-13, 2025.

The lineup features headliners Parker McCollum, Cody Jinks, Treaty Oak Revival, Jamey Johnson, Blackberry Smoke, and the Randy Rogers Band. The festival will also showcase a mix of rising stars and beloved acts, including Gavin Adcock, 49 Winchester, Casey Donahew, Wade Bowen, Stoney LaRue, and many more.

Born & Raised is produced by Pryor Creek Music Festivals, Inc., and it offers three performance stages, exclusive VIP areas, and food vendors serving authentic Southern cuisine.

Camping is available, with options ranging from general admission camping to "glamping" and RV spots. Full details on camping packages and add-ons are available at BornAndRaisedFestival.com/camping

Passes are on sale now at BornAndRaisedFestival.com

Ticket pricing:

3-Day General Admission: $179.99 + fees

4-Pack General Admission: $639.99 + fees

Military GA (3-Day): $159.99 + fees

Wrangler Reserved Seating: $269.99 + fees

VIP packages such as the Gold Outlaw ($499.99), Silver Outlaw ($469.99), and the all-inclusive Troubadour VIP Gold ($1,199.99) offer exclusive perks like reserved seating, access to the Red River Saloon, complimentary refreshments, and much more.