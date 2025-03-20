Posted: Mar 20, 2025 3:40 PMUpdated: Mar 20, 2025 3:40 PM

Nathan Thompson

A Bartlesville man has been indicted by a federal Grand Jury on charges of second-degree murder in Indian Country, discharging a firearm while committing a crime and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

31-year-old Dylan Ray Alexander is accused of shooting and killing Kevin Holden during a Feb. 2 incident in the 1800 block of Armstrong Avenue. Police found Holden lying in the roadway with a gunshot wound to the stomach. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

Alexander, who is a citizen of the Cherokee Nation, was later apprehended in Nowata County. Since Alexander is Native American and the alleged crime occurred on the Cherokee Reservation, he will be tried in federal court.

The FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Bartlesville Police Department, and the Tulsa Police Department are the investigative agencies.