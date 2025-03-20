Posted: Mar 20, 2025 1:59 PMUpdated: Mar 20, 2025 1:59 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing felony charges after allegedly being in possession of over one pound of meth.

43-year-old Rodney Garber was charged on Thursday with aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs, trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of drug proceeds.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, a search warrant with assisstance from the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics was executed on Garber's residence. Garber allegedly advised agents the code to his safe and also told agents that there was a pound of meth inside the safe.

Agents allegedly located a total of 499 grams of methamphetamines in Garber's residence, converting to over one pound. Agents also allegedly located seven firearms in the residence and over $2,200 dollars.