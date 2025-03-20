Advanced voting for the USD 436 Special Bond Issue in Caney is underway.

Caney voters who are registered may cast their votes in person at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Independence. Votes may be cast in the County Clerk's Office between 8am and 5pm. Advanced voting is open through Monday, April 7, at noon.

The $32 million bond would be used to pay for new additions to Caney schools and improvements to district buildings.

Anyone with questions about advanced voting for the bond should contact the Montgomery County Clerk's Office at 620-330-1200 or visit their website.