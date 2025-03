Posted: Mar 19, 2025 11:17 AMUpdated: Mar 19, 2025 11:22 AM

Ty Loftis

The Hilton Garden Inn of Bartlesville is looking for the public's assistance in identifying an individual that cause a considerable amount of damage to their property on Tuesday evening.

If you have any information regarding this case, you are asked to contact the Hilton Garden Inn or the Bartlesville Police Department.