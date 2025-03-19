Posted: Mar 19, 2025 10:43 AMUpdated: Mar 19, 2025 10:43 AM

Ty Loftis

One of the most exciting rodeo events around is coming back to the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska.

Osage Bronc Days, which will feature the top 30 PRCA bronc riders and 15 of the best local ranch bronc riders is taking place on Saturday, April 5th. Admission to the event costs $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Tickets are available at rodeoticket.com.

The event begins at 7:30 p.m. and following the bronc riding will be a concert at the arena.