Posted: Mar 19, 2025 5:29 AMUpdated: Mar 19, 2025 5:31 AM

Tom Davis

Near critical fire weather conditions continue this morning with gusty southwest winds and low humidity values. As a result, the Red Flag Warning continues through 1 PM today. By later today, increasing humidity values behind a cold front will help ease fire weather concerns to some degree despite gusty west to northwest winds.

Southwest winds gusting to near 45 miles an hour will shift to west and northwest today following the passage of a cold front.